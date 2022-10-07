Community Boss Dan Harmon Teases Donald Glover's Return in Peacock Movie: 'I Believe He Is Coming Back'

Is Jehovah’s Most Secret Witness returning to Greendale? Community the Movie: Everything We Know

Appearing at New York Comic Con Friday, Community creator Dan Harmon suggested — but stopped short of confirming — that Donald Glover will reprise his role as Troy Barnes in Peacock’s highly anticipated, feature-length revival Community the Movie.

“I think that Donald is coming, based on word of mouth, but it’s just the deal isn’t official or wasn’t official [at the time of the original announcement],” Harmon said, per Variety. “It would be difficult to really commit to doing this thing without Donald, so I believe he is coming back.”

Harmon also implied that fellow original cast member Yvette Nicole Brown could return as Shirley Bennett, adding: “There is nothing official about anybody being out.” Cast members previously confirmed for the movie — including Joel McHale (as Jeff Winger), Danny Pudi (as Abed Nadir), Alison Brie (as Annie Edison), Gillian Jacobs (as Britta Perry), Jim Rash (as Dean Pelton) and Ken Jeong (as Ben Chang) — had deals “agreed upon enough that it’s OK to say” they’re involved.

Peacock had no comment at this time.

Harmon was also asked about Chevy Chase, whose well-publicized exit took place during the series’ gas leak year (aka Season 4). He made a surprise cameo in Community‘s Season 5 opener, before Pierce was killed off two episodes later. “I don’t even know if it’s legal for him to come back,” the EP cracked. “That may be out of my hands. There may something I sign for with an insurance company.”

Harmon is writing the movie with former Community scribe Andrew Guest (whose credits include fan-favorite episodes “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” and “A Fistful of Paintballs”). They’ll executive-produce alongside McHale, Russ Krasnoff and Gary Foster. The movie is slated to be released in 2023.