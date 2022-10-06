Sara Lee, WWE Tough Enough Season 6 Winner, Dead at 30 — Read Statement

Sara Lee, best known for winning Season 6 of the WWE Tough Enough reality competition series, has died. She was 30 years old.

News of Lee’s passing was confirmed by her mother in an emotional Facebook post:

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she wrote on Thursday. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

Despite winning Tough Enough in 2015, Lee was released by WWE in 2016. She then married former WWE and NXT wrestler Cory Weston in 2017.

Lee posted on Instagram on Tuesday, celebrating “finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row” after being sidelined by her “first-ever sinus infection.”

See the post in full below:

A memorial fundraiser for Lee has been set up on GoFundMe. A cause of death is not yet known.