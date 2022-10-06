Outer Range Renewed for Season 2

Josh Brolin hasn’t seen the last of Outer Range‘s great void just yet. The supernatural Western has been renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video, the streamer announced Thursday.

Along with the renewal news comes the addition of Charles Murray (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage) as the series’ new showrunner and executive producer.

The show centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family when he discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. At the onset, his family is coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca, and is later pushed further to the brink when the owners of a neighboring, profit-driven ranch make a play for their land.

In addition to Brolin, the ensemble cast includes Imogen Poots (Roadies), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Lewis Pullman (Catch-22), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Oath), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House) and Will Patton (Yellowstone).

Brian Watkins created the series and executive-produces alongside Brolin, Murray, Heather Rae, Zev Borow and Tony Krantz.

Excited to dive deeper into the mysteries of the void? Let us know by dropping some comments below.