TVLine Items: Hemsworth's Limitless Trailer, VP Visits Seth Meyers and More

Does even Thor have his physical limits? We’ll find out when the docuseries Limitless With Chris Hemsworth premieres with all six episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 16 on Disney+.

The National Geographic-produced program, from filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan), explores Hemsworth’s journey “to combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body,” per the official synopsis. “Part global scientific adventure, part personal journey, each episode of the series follows Chris as he takes up a gauntlet of physical and mental feats designed by world-class experts, scientists and doctors to unlock different aspects of the aging process.”

Press PLAY above to watch a newly released trailer.

* Vice President Kamala Harris will visit NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, Oct. 10, marking the VP’s first late-night television appearance while in office.

* Hulu’s upcoming animated comedy Koala Man has added Jemaine Clement, Rachel House and Jarrad Wright to its voice cast, with Miranda Otto and Hugo Weaving set to make guest appearances, it was announced at New York Comic Con on Thursday.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Love Is Blind Season 3, premiering Wednesday, Oct. 19:

