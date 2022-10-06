13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford to Headline Starz Psychological Thriller

Australian actress Katherine Langford will fill the title tole in The Venery of Samantha Bird, a psychological thriller that has received an eight-episode order at Starz.

Created by Anna Moriarty, who will serve as an executive producer alongside both showrunner Salvatore Stabile (Waco) and Jessica Rhoades, “The Venery of Samantha Bird is the perfect complement to our slate of provocative, immersive storytelling that leans into the female gaze,” Starz original programming chief Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “Katherine is an incredible talent who will bring this modern romance of addictive love to life.”

The premise: While visiting family in New England, Samantha Bird (played by Langford) reconnects with a childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. The Venery of Samantha Bird in turn promises “a haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town.”

In addition to her run as 13 Reasons Why‘s Hannah, Langford’s TV credits include Netflix’s one-and-done Cursed and the recently premiered Aussie drama Savage River.