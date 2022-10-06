Cobra Kai Knocks Rings of Power From Top of Nielsen Streaming Top 10; Queen's Passing Sparks Crown Binges

Cobra Kai delivered a veritable crane kick to The Rings of Power, sending the high-priced fantasy saga toppling from the top spot on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals. Streaming This Month on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Others

For the Week of Sept. 5, Netflix’s Cobra Kai amassed 1.74 billion minutes viewed across 50 total episodes. Netflix’s Devil in Ohio stayed put at No. 2, with 1.38 billion minutes viewed/eight episodes, followed by Prime Video’s The Rings of Power (1.2 billion minutes/three eligible episodes), Netflix’s Stranger Things (600 million minutes/34 episodes) and the first four episodes of Disney’s She-Hulk (493 million minutes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Sept. 5, it was Netflix all the way down: The Imperfects (465 million minutes/10 episodes), The Crown (345 million minutes viewed across 40 episodes, during the week Queen Elizabeth II died), Virgin River (343 million minutes/42 episodes), Echoes (324 million minutes/seven episodes) and the yet-to-be-renewed The Sandman (306 million minutes/11 episodes).

Falling out of the streaming originals Top 10 this time around were I Am a Killer, Partner Track and Untold.

Meanwhile on Nielsen’s separate ranking of acquired series, House of the Dragon (which streams on HBO Max) held steady at No. 5 (right behind The Rings of Power), with 1.02 billion minutes viewed across four available episodes.

