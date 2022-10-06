AHS: NYC Teaser Unveils Season 11's Twisted Take on New York City — Watch

American Horror Story‘s version of the Big Apple is just as rotten as you’d expect.

FX on Thursday released the official teaser for the horror anthology’s 11th installment, simply titled AHS: NYC, giving the eager fandom its first look (sort of) at the New York City-set season.

The teaser, which sadly doesn’t contain any actual footage, promises that AHS: NYC will be “a season like no other,” calling itself “the deadliest year” in the show’s history. And that’s quite a promise.

Per its official description, “mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city” in Season 11. “Meanwhile, a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.” (Cryptic much?)

AHS: NYC boasts a healthy mix of new and familiar faces to the franchise. This season’s ensemble cast includes Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone.

The first two episodes of the season will premiere back-to-back on Wednesday, Oct. 19 (10/9c). The remaining eight episodes will then air over eight weeks in that same time slot.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for your first taste of AHS: NYC, then drop a comment with your initial impressions below.