TVLine Items: Brendan Gleeson's SNL Promo, Big Sky Additions and More

You might think that Saturday Night Live recruited Brendan Gleeson to host this week’s episode because of his acting chops, but you’d be wrong.

As you’ll see in the promo for Saturday’s episode (NBC, 11:30/10:30c), Gleeson was obviously chosen for his true passion — skateboarding.

Much to the chagrin of new cast member Molly Kearney, who apparently doubles as a security guard, Gleeson spends the entire promo shredding his way through Studio 8H. “Watch SNL this Saturday, motherf–ers!” the actor says as Kearney chases him away.

Gleeson will be joined this week by musical guest Willow.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 3 of ABC’s Big Sky (aka “Deadly Trails”) has added another two guest stars: Lyle Lovett (Blue Bloods) as Tex, an expert tracker with a quiet menace hidden beneath a courteous, gentleman-cowboy exterior; and Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker as Possum, a hired gun/Tex’s partner.

* VH1’s revival of The Surreal Life will premiere Monday, Oct. 24 at 9/8c with back-to-back episodes and a cast that includes Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry and Manny MUA.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Season 3 of Ghostwriter, which will premiere on Friday, Oct. 21. Watch: