TVLine Items: New Chuck Lorre Sitcom, Acapulco Season 2 Trailer and More

Chuck Lorre is headed to HBO Max: The streamer has given a series order to How to Be a Bookie, a single-camera comedy co-written by Lorre (The Big Bang Theory) and Nick Bakay (Mom, Young Sheldon), and starring comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

In the eight-episode series, “a veteran bookie struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low,” per the official synopsis.

Maniscalco will also serve as an executive producer alongside Lorre, Bakay and Judi Marmel.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Anders Holm (Workaholics, The Mindy Project) has joined Apple TV+’s live-action Godzilla and the Titans series in a recurring capacity, our sister site Variety reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Big Mouth Season 6, premiering Friday, Oct. 28:

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Season 2 of the comedy Acapulco, premiering with its first two episodes on Friday, Oct. 21:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?