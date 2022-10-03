NCIS Universe's First-Ever 3-Way Crossover Event Set for January 2023

When NCIS Special Agents land in the crosshairs of a hitman, it will fuel CBS’ first-ever three-way crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i. Every Crossover Between JAG, NCIS, MacGyver and Other Shows

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have crossed over twice thus far, including with their very recent season premieres. But NCIS: Los Angeles, which kick off its 14th season this Sunday at 10/9c, has yet to join in the fun.

“You know, that’s a challenge,” LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told TVLine when asked about the potential for a three-way crossover. “Three different shows during COVID, with travel…. We’ve talked about it for a long time, so hopefully it’ll happen. It’s not that we won’t keep trying, that’s for sure.”

NCIS boss Steven R. Binder echoed Gemmill in a recent TVLine Q&A, saying that even a two-way crossover “is very difficult, logistically, to pull off, because Hawaii requires a day to travel there and back, and anyone [on our cast] who goes there, we have to write them out of one or possibly two shows on our side.”

Crossing over with Los Angeles “is a little easier, since they’re ‘down the street,'” Binder allowed, “but it adds up. It’s deceptively difficult to keep the days straight and the shooting schedule straight…. I am in awe of these shows that do it regularly!”

Per EW.com, NCIS‘ three-way crossover event is penciled in to air in January 2023, and will involve “a mysterious and highly trained hitman” who has several NCIS agents in his sights.

At this early stage, the RSVP list looks to include NCIS‘ Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and Brian Dietzen (who play Alden, Nick and Jimmy); NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J (aka Callen and Sam), and NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Noah Mills (who play team leader Jane, Lucy and Jesse).

