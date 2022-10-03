The Flash's Candice Patton Teases #WestAllen as 'Strong Team' in Final Season: 'They Have a Legacy to Fulfill'

The Flash‘s “WestAllen” will indeed be together — and not physically separated by this, that or the other crazy thing — as the last Arrowverse series standing serves up its final season.

Speaking with TVLine on Saturday night at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting F*ck Cancer, The Flash‘s leading lady, Candice Patton, conceded that “I don’t know a lot” about what is on tap for the ninth and final season, seeing as they’re only two episodes in. “But I think it’s going be very Barry and Iris-heavy, obviously, to send them off in a way that will please the fans.

“They have a legacy to fulfill,” Iris’ portrayer pointed out, “so hopefully we’ll get to that. I’m eager to see [what happens], as well.

Two episodes into the abbreviated, 13-episode farewell run, Patton said, “It’s a lot of Barry and Iris. They’re not going to be separated. They are together and they are figuring it out as a team. I feel like they’re a strong superhero team this season.”

Might this team-up be fruitful enough to (ahem) get the WestAllen family started, seeing as the supercouple have a pair of grown speedster kids in the future? “That’s what I’m hinting at” regarding their “legacy,” Patton said. “I feel like at some point, we have to set up what we’ve already established is going to happen in the future.

“I can’t say for sure [that will happen], but hopefully we get that,” she added. “That’s something that I would like to see for the fans.”

As for her other wishes, hopes and dreams for The Flash‘s final season, Patton thinks it would be “really great” as well as “important” to “have some of the heavy hitters, the fan favorites, come back.”

“The thing I take away from the show a lot of times is that our guest stars really make the show,” she explained. “Obviously, Grant [Gustin] and I and all the other actors are the staples, but I think what makes our show so special is that we’ve had so many incredible guest stars that fans have connected with, and I really hope to see some of the fan favorites come back.”

While filming the first of her very final episodes as Iris, Patton admits “the emotions haven’t really hit me yet…. It feels like any other season.” But in the meantime, “I think everyone just has a deeper sense of gratitude, so every day feels a little more fun. I think we’re more present, and we’re enjoying the moments a little more, because we know they’re not going to happen every year.” (With reporting by Lauren Piester)

