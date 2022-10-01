Ratings: SmackDown Dips But Tops Friday, Shark Tank Leads in Viewers

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown broadcast drew 2 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, dipping on both counts week-to-week yet still managing the nightly demo win. Your Fall TV Calendar!

ABC’s Shark Tank (3.1 mil/0.4) ticked down versus last week’s live season opener, yet still delivered Friday’s largest crowd.

NBC’s College Bowl (2 mil/0.2) was steady.

CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night drew 2.4 mil and a 0.2.

COMING NEXT FRIDAY: S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods return, and Fire Country premieres on CBS.

