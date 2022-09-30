Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities 'Is One of Those Nightmare Specials' — Watch Trailer for Netflix Horror Anthology

There’s a little (scary) something for everyone in the trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix’s upcoming horror anthology.

Narrated by series creator and Rod Serling-like host del Toro, Cabinet of Curiosities promises “unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy.”

The eight-episode anthology premieres Tuesday, Oct. 25, rolling out two stories a day through Friday, Oct. 28 — just in time for Halloween weekend.

Watch the trailer above.

The eight installments, release order TBD, are as follows:

THE AUTOPSY

Cast: F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Luke Roberts

Writer: David S. Goyer (based on a short story by Michael Shea)

Director: David Prior

DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE

Cast: Rupert Grint, Ismael Cruz Cordova, DJ Qualls, Nia Vardalos, Tenika Davis

Writer: Mika Watkins (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft)

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

GRAVEYARD RATS

Cast: David Hewlett

Writer: Vincenzo Natali (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner)

Director: Vincenzo Natali

LOT 36

Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, Sebastian Roché

Writer: Regina Corrado (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro)

Director: Guillermo Navarro

THE MURMURING

Cast: Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, Hannah Galway

Writer: Jennifer Kent (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro)

Director: Jennifer Kent

THE OUTSIDE

Cast: Kate Micucci, Martin Starr

Writer: Haley Z. Boston (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll)

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

PICKMAN’S MODEL

Cast: Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, Oriana Leman

Writer: Lee Patterson (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft)

Director: Keith Thomas (Firestarter; The Vigil)

THE VIEWING

Cast: Peter Weller, Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Charlyne Yi, Steve Agee, Michael Therrialt, Saad Siddiqui

Writer: Panos Cosmatos

Director: Panos Cosmatos with Aaron Stewart-Ahn

Which of the Curiosities are you most anticipating?