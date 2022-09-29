The Rings of Power Is No. 1 in Debut Atop Nielsen Top 10 Streaming Chart

One fantasy saga to rule them all, on streaming at least. Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Explained

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made its debut on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals in the No. 1 spot, by amassing 1.25 billion minutes viewed across its double-episode premiere, which was eligible for only a few days within the Week of Aug. 29 measurement period.

Nielsen notes that The Rings of Power‘s audience was 55 percent male, and its highest demographic concentration was in the 35-49 age group.

Meanwhile over on Nielsen’s weekly ranking of acquired series — where HBO’s House of the Dragon competes — the Game of Thrones prequel rose to No. 5 with 781 million minutes viewed on HBO Max across its first three episodes. Which is in addition to, of course, its sizable, linear cable audience.

Netflix’s Devil on Ohio placed second on the streaming originals chart for the Week of Aug. 29, with 716 million minutes viewed across its eight episodes. It was followed by Stranger Things (667 million minutes/34 episodes)… last week’s champ, Netflix’s Echoes (627 million minutes/seven episodes)… and Netflix’s I Am a Killer (558 million minutes/26 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Aug. 29 were the first three episodes Disney+’s She-Hulk, and Netflix’s The Sandman, Virgin River, Partner Track and Untold.

Falling out of the streaming originals Top 10 this time around were Only Murders in the Building, Locke & Key, Never Have I Ever and Glow Up.

