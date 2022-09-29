The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest and More Get Fall Release Dates at Apple

Fall truly is Apple (TV+) season: The Mosquito Coast and Mythic Quest are among four returning shows to get premiere dates from the streamer on Thursday. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The Mosquito Coast, starring Justin Theroux as a father leading his family on the run from the Mexican drug cartel, will return for Season 2 on Friday, Nov. 4. In Season 2, “after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees,” according to the official synopsis. “At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving,” Theroux’s character Allie and his wife Margot, played by Melissa George, “pursue different paths to secure their family’s future.”

Mythic Quest, a comedy set in the world of video game development co-created by and starring It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney, will kick off Season 3 on Friday, Nov. 11. In Season 3, “as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering,” while “David settles into his new role as the boss” and “Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion.”

Plus, the Cold War thriller Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas, returns for Season 2 on Friday, Dec. 2, and the immigration anthology Little America debuts its second season on Friday, Dec. 9.

