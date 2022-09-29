TVLine Items: Lone Star Adds Suits Vets, U.K. Ghost Visits Ghosts and More

A trio of TV vets are moving to Texas: Neal McDonough (the Arrowverse, Suits), D.B. Woodside (Lucifer, Suits) and Amanda Schull (Suits, 12 Monkeys) are set to recur during Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, our sister site Deadline reports.

McDonough will reprise his earlier role of Sgt. Ty O’Brien, who butted heads with Rob Lowe’s Owen in a Season 3 episode of the Fox drama.

Woodside will play a father and preacher whose new job brings him and his daughter to Texas, where they are met with a dangerous storm. Schull, meanwhile, will portray an FBI agent in need of Owen’s help in her investigation into an extremist group who may be planning an attack.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 is slated to premiere midseason.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* U.K. Ghosts co-creator/star Mathew Baynton, who played Romantic-era poet Thomas Thorne on the series, will guest-star on CBS’ Ghosts as Actor Pete, “an English method actor who becomes obsessed with ‘getting to the truth’ of Pete Martino when he is hired by the TV show Dumb Deaths to recreate the day Pete died,” EW.com reports.

* Chloe Bennet (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will recur during Season 3 of FXX’s Dave as a photographer from Wisconsin whom Dave meets while on tour, our sister site Variety reports.

* Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight) has joined Showtime’s upcoming drama King Shaka, about one man’s personal journey from stigmatized childhood to legendary king. Bingwa will play Isisa, “a fierce and formidable warrior whose loyalty is thrown into question by a fateful encounter.”

* Peacock has released a trailer for Prince Andrew: Banished, a 90-minute documentary (premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5) that “unpacks the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York — formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer — whose behavioral antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family”:

* Peacock has released a trailer for I Love You, You Hate Me, a docuseries chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash, premiering Wednesday, Oct. 12:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?