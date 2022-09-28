She-Hulk Sneak Peek: Blonsky's Back, With a Pair of Marvel-ous Friends

This week on Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky is back in the picture — and he’s not alone. Marvel TV Status Report: The Latest on 10 Shows

When last we saw Marvel vet Tim Roth’s reformed (?) villain, he — with help from attorney Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and testimony from Wong (Benedict Wong) — had successfully petitioned for parole, with the proviso that he wear an “inhibitor” that keeps him from “hulking out” to become The Abomination.

What is Blonsky up to, amid his newfound freedom? In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Episode 7 (of nine), which premieres this Thursday, he is reconnecting with Jen when the live-action incarnation of two, um, lower-tier Marvel characters bound into the scene: Man Bull, played by Nate Hurd (Legion’s The Monk), and El Aguila (“The Eagle”), played by Joseph Castillo-Midyett (whose recent TV credits include episodes of The Endgame and The Equalizer).

In Marvel comics, Man Bull is a supervillain that was created in 1971, first as a Daredevil foe, and who has not been seen since 2008.

El Aguila, meanwhile, is a Zorro-inspired baddie introduced in 1979 (as a foe for Iron Fist and Power Man), and who last appeared in comics in 2006.

Do Man Bull and El Aguila play nice upon meeting Blonsky’s friend? Or might mild-mannered Jen need to get mean and green? Press play above to find out!

