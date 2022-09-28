Grendel Star Expresses 'Shock' in Wake of Cancellation at Netflix: 'An Entire Season Now Might Go Unseen'

Netflix’s decision to scrap its Grendel comic book adaptation after all eight episodes were shot is not sitting well with one of the show’s stars.

“Hundreds of talented, tireless, wonderful people shot not just a pilot, not just a few episodes, but an entire season that now might go unseen,” Flash alum Andy Mientus (aka Grendel’s Larry Stohler) lamented Wednesday on Instagram. “I’m used to shows closing or getting cancelled, but only after they at least get to meet the world, their fate decided (mostly) by their audience. What’s happened here is a new one for me, and a shock, and I won’t pretend it doesn’t really sting.”

Mientus added that he’s staying “optimistic that we find a new home.”

Hailing from Supernatural co-showrunner Andrew Dabb and starring Abubakr Ali (Katy Keene) as the masked vigilante from the award-winning Matt Wagner/Dark Horse comic books, Grendel was to follow Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer, writer and assassin who, in seeking to avenge the death of a lost love, goes to war with New York’s criminal underworld. Except then he realizes, “Why beat them, when you can join them?”

The Grendel cast also included Jaime Ray Newman (Midnight, Texas) as Jocasta Rose, Julian Black Antelope (Tribal) as Argent, Madeline Zima (Californication) as Liz Sparks, Kevin Corrigan (The Godfather of Harlem) as Barry Palumbo, child actress Emma Ho as Stacy Palumbo, Erik Palladino (NCIS: Los Angeles) as Teddy Ciccone and Brittany Allen (Falling Water) as Annabelle Wright.