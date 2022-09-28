TVLine Items: MLK/X Casts Leads, Depp/Heard Movie Trailer and More

Genius has found its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Godfather of Harlem) will play MLK in the fourth installment of Disney+ and National Geographic’s anthology series, while Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad) will portray Malcolm X.

Titled MLK/X, the drama explores “the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X,” per the official description. “While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent protest, Malcolm X argued forcefully for Black empowerment, identity and self-determination.”

“With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King (I May Destroy You‘s Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (The First Lady‘s Jayme Lawson), by their sides, King and Malcolm X became synonymous with the civil rights era and the fight for racial and economic justice,” the synopsis continues. “While they met only once and often challenged each other’s views, neither would have been as successful without the other.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Yellowjackets has promoted Kevin Alves, who plays Travis Martinez, to series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Jennifer Ehle (Pride and Prejudice) has joined Paramount+’s Yellowstone prequel series 1923 as Sister Mary, an Irish nun who teaches at the school for American Indians in Montana, per Deadline.

* Grey’s Anatomy has tapped Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons) to guest-star in multiple episodes as the grandmother of new resident Simone Griffith (played by Alexis Floyd), per Deadline.

* Season 3 of Godfather of Harlem will premiere Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, EPIX (soon to be MGM+) has announced. Season 3 will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem.

* Watch a trailer for Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, an original movie premiering Friday on Fox Entertainment’s free streaming service Tubi:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?