Ratings: Quantum Leap Slips in Week 2

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice and Fox’s 9-1-1 led all non-NFL fare in the demo, while CBS’ NCIS copped the biggest audience. Our Fall TV Calendar!

ABC’s share of Monday Night Football coverage averaged 8.7 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, pretty much on par with last week’s early numbers.

NBC’s The Voice (5.8 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped week-to-week, while Quantum Leap (2.8 mil/0.3, read recap) was down 18 and 20 percent from its launch.

Fox’s 9-1-1 (4.3 mil/0.6) and The Cleaning Lady (2.5 mil/0.3, read post mortem) both ticked down, with the latter hitting series lows.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (4.8 mil/0.4), Bob Hearts Abishola (4.6 mil/0.4) and NCIS (5.9 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo, with the latter two rising in audience from their season openers. NCIS: Hawaii (4.4 mil/0.3) dipped to hit and tie series lows.

NEXT MONDAY: Bachelor in Paradise and The Good Doctor return.

