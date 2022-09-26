The Last of Us Trailer: Apocalypse, Wow

HBO on Monday pulled the creepy curtain back on The Last of Us, its upcoming series adaptation of the wildly popular, post-apocalyptic video game, with the release of the first official trailer(watch above).

Set two decades after the implosion of current-day society, The Last of Us will follow Joel (The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal), a tough survivor, who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Game of Thrones‘ Bella Ramsey) out of an “oppressive” quarantine zone, per the official synopsis. “What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse” across a U.S. ravaged by a lethal disease called the Cordyceps fungus “and depend on each other for survival.”

The cast also includes Anna Torv (Fringe), Storm Reid (Euphoria), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf), Nico Parker (The Third Day), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Con O’Neill (Chernobyl), and, as we just learned via the trailer, Melanie Lynskey (here’s the scoop on the Yellowjackets star’s stealth casting).

Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog video game studio, serves as co-creator and executive producer alongside Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin. Fellow EPs include Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Rose Lam.

The Last of Us is set to premieres on HBO in 2023