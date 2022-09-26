Elite Season 6 Gets Release Date — Plus, Samuel's Fate Revealed

Elite is headed back to school — sans several cast members! — later this fall, when Season 6 premieres on Friday, Nov. 18, Netflix announced on Monday via the above video.

“After Samuel’s death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past,” reads the official synopsis. “However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so.”

Following the Season 5 finale cliffhanger, Samuel (played by Itzan Escamilla) isn’t the only character to exit the series: Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeka (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) are also, unsurprisingly, absent from Netflix’s press release. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Returning cast members for Season 6 include André Lamoglia (Iván), Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Adam Nourou (Bilal) and Manu Ríos (Patrick). They will be joined by new additions Ander Puig (Ser o no ser, El trayecto), Carmen Arrufat (HIT, La inocencia), Álvaro de Juana (HIT, Luimelia), Ana Bokesa (Capítulo Cero, La que se avecina) and Álex Pastrana (Welcome to Edén, Los protegidos).

Press PLAY above to watch the announcement, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the show’s latest cast changeover.