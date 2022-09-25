Zack Estrin Dead at 51; Prison Break and Lost in Space Reboot Producer

Zack Estrin, a writer and producer whose TV credits included Prison Break, Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot (where he served as showrunner) and ABC’s Once Upon a Time in Wonderland spinoff (which he co-created), died on Sept. 23 at the age of 51. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

According to our sister site Variety, Estrin is believed to have suffered a cardiac event while out for a run.

Estrin’s career began in 2000, as a writer/supervising producer for Dawson’s Creek and co-producer on the original Charmed. He went on to write/produce for Tru Calling, Prison Break, No Ordinary Family, The River, The Whispers and then Lost in Space, which wrapped a three-season run last December.

On Prison Break, Estrin rose to the position of co-executive producer by Season 2, after writing several Season 1 episodes and starting out as a supervising producer.

In a statement to Variety, Prison Break showrunner Matt Olmsted said Estrin “was an amazing writer, equally gifted with dialogue and structure.

“What made him a great showrunner is that he attracted the right people,” Olmstead continued. “Writers wanted to work with him, and give him their best. Executives liked him as much as writers assistants. He was a unifier. And that was a direct reflection of how kind, supportive, encouraging and optimistic he was.”