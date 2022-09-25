Friday Ratings: WWE SmackDown, Live Shark Tank Premiere Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, the Season 14 premiere of ABC’s Shark Tank drew 3.6 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down a tick from its previous averages (3.7 mil/0.5) but still leading this past Friday in total audience. Fall TV Calendar: Guide to 120+ Premieres

TVLine readers gave the atypically live outing an average grade of “D+.”

Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.4 mil/0.6) meanwhile ticked up on both counts and topped the night in the demo.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (2.3 mil/0.3) slipped to season lows ahead of Sunday’s finale, after which Secret Celebrity Renovation dropped to season lows (1.6 mil/0.1).

Elsewhere on Friday night, NBC’s College Bowl (1.8 mil/0.2) was steady… ABC’s 20/20 season opener did 2.6 mil/0.3… and The CW’s Killer Camp drew 300K/0.1.

COMING UP IN TWO WEEKS: S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods return, and Fire Country premieres on CBS.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Big Brother is not associated or affiliated with the Estate of George Orwell and is not based on the novel “1984.”