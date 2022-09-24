YOU Season 4 to Be Split in Two Parts — Watch Teaser, Get Release Dates

Professor Joe Goldberg Jonathan Moore will see YOU now. YOU Season 4: Meet Joe's New Frenemies

Netflix on Saturday announced that YOU Season 4 will be released in two parts — à la Stranger Things 4:

Part 1 will be released on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Part 2 will be released exactly one month later, on Friday, March 10.

In addition, the streamer as part of its annual Tudum global fan event unveiled a teaser trailer revealing Joe’s new persona. “I’m not the lovable bookstore manager in New York. Or the shop clerk in L.A. Or the doting husband in the suburbs,” he says. “Allow me to introduce myself. I’ve gone through… a bit of refinement.”

The scruffy “Professor Moore” is based in London, as is librarian lover Marienne (played by Tati Gabrielle). Like clockwork, though, Joe appears infatuated with yet another woman: an art gallery director named Kate (played by Feel Good‘s Charlotte Ritchie). She’s one of 10 new characters introduced in the 83-second clip, along with Nadia (Strike Back‘s Amy Leigh Hickman), Rhys (Downton Abbey‘s Ed Speleers), Phoebe (EastEnders‘ Tilly Keeper), Adam (The White Lotus‘ Lukas Gage), Simon (Devils‘ Aidan Cheng), Sophie (Niccy Lin), Gemma (Eve Austin), Connie (Dario Coates) and Blessing (Ozioma Whenu). For individual character breakdowns, click here.

It was first revealed in April that Season 4 would take place in England, rather than Paris, as was speculated after Penn Badgley’s Joe followed Marienne to the City of Light in the third season finale.

“Every season of the show is new place, a new conversation about love with a lowercase L,” showrunner Sera Gamble told TVLine back in October 2021. “I would be excited to do a European season. I think that would be so fun. One of the questions we always ask on this show is, ‘What pool of privileged douchebags do we want to throw Joe into next?’ And there are a lot of untapped pools around the world, if you just leave the borders of the United States.”

Are you looking forward to YOU Season 4? Get a first look at the new cast above, then hit the comments with your reactions.