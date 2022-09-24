The Watcher: Netflix Welcomes You to Ryan Murphy's Latest House of Horrors — Watch Trailer

American Horror Story auteur Ryan Murphy is putting a terrifying new spin on his monster house conceit.

Netflix on Saturday (at its Tudum global fan event) unveiled the first trailer for Murphy’s latest limited series The Watcher, which stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale and Mia Farrow and is set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Co-created by Murphy and frequent collaborator Ian Brennan, The Watcher — based on a true story, which you can read more about here — centers on Cannavale and Watts’ married couple Nora and Dean Brannock. They have “just purchased their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey, but after putting all of their savings into closing the deal they soon realize the neighborhood is less than welcoming,” according to the official logline. “Their icy welcome quickly turns into a full-blown living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself ‘The Watcher’ start arriving, terrorizing the Brannocks to their breaking point as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.”

Among the neighborly suspects: “There’s a kooky older woman named Pearl (Farrow) and her brother Jasper (Terry Kinney), who sneaks into the Brannocks’ house and hides in their dumbwaiter. There’s Karen (Coolidge), the realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora’s, who makes them feel like they don’t really belong, and nosy neighbors Mitch (Richard Kind) and Mo (Martindale), who don’t seem to understand property lines.”

