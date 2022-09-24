Shadow and Bone Season 2: Wylan, Nikolai and More Arrive in New Teaser

“I’m a Sun Summoner,” Alina declares in a new teaser for Shadow and Bone Season 2.

As part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum on Saturday, the streamer unveiled a first look at the upcoming season, featuring Alina, Mal and more gearing up for the epic fight against Kirigan aka the Darkling.

We also got our first glimpse at the incoming cast members, which includes The Witcher’s Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks; Patrick Gibson (The OA) as Nikolai Lantsov, the son of Ravkan king Alexander III with his own private fleet; Anna Leong Brophy (Traces, Ragdoll) as Tamar Kir-Bataar, a Heartrender and close friend of Alina’s; and Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat, Wu Assassins) as Tolya Yul-Bataar, Tamar’s twin brother and another Heartrender.

Press PLAY on the above video to see your returning favorites, as well as some new faces.

Season 1 ended with Alina absorbing the stag amplifier and using her light to guide everyone out of the Fold. Meanwhile, Kirigan — who was swept up by one of the monsters he created while fighting Mal — was last seen leading his army of nichevo’ya outside of the Fold.

Daisy Head has been promoted to series regular as Genya Safin, the tailor for the Queen who conspired with Kirigan to spy on Alina and poison the King. Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman are also sticking around full-time as Nina and Mattias, the Heartrender and Drüskelle who fell for each other after being shipwrecked. In the finale, Nina seemingly betrayed Matthias (to save his life) by accusing him of being a slaver and having him sent to Hellgate for trial.

Thoughts on that Shadow and Bone teaser? What do you hope to see in Season 2?