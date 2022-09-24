Outer Banks: The Pogues Run Wild in New Season 3 Teaser — Watch

The Pogues are back on the hunt and as wily as ever when Season 3 returns to Netflix in 2023.

In a brand new Outer Banks teaser released Saturday as part of the streamer’s Tudum global fan event, we catch our first glimpse of “Poguelandia” in the upcoming season. As we watch the group playfully enjoy paradise, we’re told via voiceover that, “Nothing good comes easy, nothing worthy is given.” After a few frames of a fistfight, an encroaching wild animal and a sea plane coming in hot, the clip asks: “What are you willing to do to win? How far do you go to keep your treasure?” (And be sure to watch the video embedded above to see one gnarly leap of faith!)

The drama’s cast for Season 3 includes Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten and Drew Starkey. Carlacia Grant, who was introduced as Capt. Terrance’s crew member Cleo in Season 2, will also return and has been promoted to series regular.

Outer Banks creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shanon Burke will be back as showrunners and executive producers.

In the Season 2 finale, Sarah learned that her father, Ward Cameron, had faked his death. She, John B and the rest of the Pogues — with Cleo’s help — escaped a very bad fate by hopping in a life boat and getting away from a cargo ship carrying the Camerons. The teens eventually wound up on a deserted island; back in the Outer Banks, the adults in their lives hung “Missing” posters and worried about their absent kids. And in an end-of-finale twist, we learned that John B’s long-presumed-dead father, Big John, actually was alive (!) and possibly working with Season 2 villain Carla Limbrey (!!).

Watch the teaser by pressing PLAY above, then let us know if you’ll be watching by dropping a comment below.