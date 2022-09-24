Extraction 2 Video: Chris Hemsworth, Director Sam Hargrave Promise to One-Up First Movie's 12-Minute Oner

“Everything that got you here doesn’t mean a thing unless you can do it bigger and better than ever before.” So Chris Hemsworth tells us in a first look at Extraction 2, which was released on Saturday at Netflix’s Tudum global fan event.

The original Extraction premiered in April 2020 and starred MCU vet Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills were solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. As Rake navigated the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission became (nearly!) impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the abducted boy.

Following the movie’s release, Netflix went on to tout the Russo Brothers-produced project as being the streamer’s “most-watched original film ever,” and a sequel was promptly greenlit.

As Hemsworth affirmed last year at Tudum (in the video down below), Rake indeed survived Part 1. The challenge for the sequel, returning director Sam Hargrave says in the featurette above, is: “With a ‘2’ behind your name, you have to bring at least twice the action.”

That is no small feat, seeing as the original flick served up a gobsmacking, 12-minute “oner” — a sequence that with invisible edits at least appeared to be filmed in a single, continuous take. And yet Hargrave promises Part 2 is “going to push that even further, with a sequence more intricate and more extreme than before.”

How do you think Extraction 2 will up the action-packed ante? Watch the BTS featurette above, and weigh in!