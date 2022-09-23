TVLine Items: True Detective Adds Fiona Shaw, Fleishman Debut and More

Killing Eve vet Fiona Shaw is getting entangled in True Detective‘s case: The actress has joined Season 4 of the HBO drama, which will star Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, our sister site Variety reports.

Officially titled True Detective: Night Country, the latest installment of the series will take place in the frigid Arctic regions of Alaska. “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace,” per the official description. “To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Shaw will play Rose Aguineau, “a survivalist with a past full of secrets.”

Additionally, John Hawkes (Deadwood), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Finn Bennett (Domina) and Anna Lambe (Trickster) have also boarded the ensemble. Hawkes will portray a police officer with old grudges, while Eccleston is the regional Chief of Police, who has a long history with Foster’s character.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fleishman Is in Trouble, FX’s adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel, will premiere Thursday, Nov. 17 on Hulu, with the first two of its eight episodes. Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes and Lizzy Caplan star.

* Apple TV+ has announced that Spirited — a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story A Christmas Carol, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds — will premiere in theaters on Friday, Nov. 11 and begin streaming one week later, on Nov. 18.

* Lukas Gage (Euphoria) has joined HBO Max’s Dead Boy Detectives in the recurring role of charming trickster Cat King, replacing Alexander Calvert in the part, per Variety.

* Gangs of London Season 2 will premiere Thursday, Nov. 17, exclusively on AMC+, with the first two episodes followed by weekly releases. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?