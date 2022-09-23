Queer as Folk Reboot Cancelled at Peacock After One Season

Peacock is shutting the doors to Babylon (again), cancelling its Queer as Folk reboot after just one season.

Series creator Stephen Dunn shared the news late Friday on Instagram, saying, “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as ‘Queer As Folk’. This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season.

“We know how much it’s meant to the fans,” Dunn continued, “and while we’re heartbroken we won’t get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda. We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show.”

Queer as Folk‘s eight-episode first (and now only)season hit Peacock in full on Thursday, June 9. It’s/It was the third series to bear the Queer as Folk title, following the original UK series (1999–2000) and the US version (2000–2005).

The series starred Devin Way as med school dropout Brodie Beaumont, Fin Argus as non-binary teen Mingus, Jesse James Keitel as English teacher Ruthie O’Neil, Ryan O’Connell as Brodie’s also-gay brother Julian Beaumont, Johnny Sibilly as Brodie’s ex-boyfriend Noah Hernandez and CG as Ruthie’s partner Shar.

Other key cast members included Kim Cattrall as Brodie and Julian’s eccentric mother Brenda Beaumont, Ed Begley Jr. as Brenda’s husband Winston Beaumont and Juliette Lewis as Mingus’ free-spirited mother Judy. Additional Season 1 guest stars included Nyle DiMarco, Big Freedia and Lukas Gage.

