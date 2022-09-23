HSM:TM:TS Adds 6 Original High School Musical Cast Members for Season 4

Some OG Wildcats are headed back to East High for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4.

Original High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu, who played Troy Bolton’s BFF Chad; Lucas Grabeel, who played theater lover Ryan, Monique Coleman, who played the super smart Taylor; Bart Johnson, who played Coach Bolton; Alyson Reed, who played the drama teacher Ms. Darbus; and Kaycee Stroh, who played cheerleader-turned-dancer Martha, are all set to appear in the upcoming season. (Grabeel, Bleu and Stroh have previously guest-starred in the Disney+ series.)

See below for a behind-the-scenes photo of Grabeel, Bleu, and Coleman on set.

Following an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, Season 4 finds the students preparing for a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. However, their plans re disrupted when Principal Gutierrez “announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school,” per the official synopsis. And even better, the gang will play featured extras in the movie.

Also joining the cast are Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly and Vasthy Mompoint in recurring roles.

The news comes after showrunner Tim Federle cleared up rumors claiming that Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were also headed to the series after posting photos of themselves at the real East High.

“I’m going to chalk that up to being a remarkable coincidence,” Federle told TVLine, “but we’d love to get Zac and Vanessa and all of them back, so we’re actively working on that right now.”