Rhea Seehorn to Star in Vince Gilligan Series With Two-Season Order at Apple

If you’re still mourning the end of Better Call Saul, this should make you feel a bit better: Rhea Seehorn is set to star in a new Apple TV+ series penned by Vince Gilligan, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Details on the untitled new series are scarce — as in non-existent — but it did earn a two-season order from Apple, given its pedigree. Gilligan, who created Breaking Bad and co-created the spinoff Saul, will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn?” Gilligan said in a statement. “It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her. And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to Breaking Bad all those years ago. They’ve built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them.”

Seehorn just wrapped up a six-season run as attorney Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, earning her first Emmy nomination this year for best supporting actress in a drama series for the final season’s first half. (She’ll be eligible again at next year’s Emmys for Saul‘s final six episodes.)

