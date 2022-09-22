Reservation Dogs Renewed for Season 3

We haven’t seen the last of William Knifeman just yet: Reservation Dogs has been renewed for Season 3, FX announced Thursday.

The news comes ahead of its Season 2 finale, which concludes Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Hulu with the episode titled “I Still Believe.” Season 3, which is set to begin some time in 2023, will also be available exclusively on the streamer.

“Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi,” President, Original Programming, FX Nick Grad said in a statement. “FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging and funny shows on television.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi,” said Harjo. “It was born out of a conversation in Taika’s kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for Season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering Season 3. Excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the renewal news. Happy to spend more time with the Rez Dogs? Let us know in the comments.