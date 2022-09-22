TVLine Items: Katja Herbers' Peacock Gig, La Brea Season 2 Casting and More

Evil‘s Katja Herbers is taking a breather from demons to fight A.I.

The actress has joined GLOW vet Betty Gilpin in Peacock’s upcoming drama Mrs. Davis, from co-writers/executive producers Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost) and Tara Hernandez (Young Sheldon), our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) and Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man) have boarded the series, which also stars Jake McDorman, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin and Margo Martindale.

Mrs. Davis is described as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions,” with Gilpin starring as “a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence.”

* La Brea Season 2 has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) in the recurring role of Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Netflix has renewed reality series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On for Season 2 and Love on the Spectrum for Season 3, the streamer announced on Thursday. Plus, JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Sweet Magnolias) will host the spinoff The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

* Watch a trailer for the Hulu original movie Rosaline, a comedic twist on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, starring Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) as Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. It premieres Friday, Oct. 14.

* Prime Video has released a trailer for The Devil’s Hour, a psychological thriller starring Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), premiering Friday, Oct. 28:

