Matt Bomer Remembers White Collar Co-Star Willie Garson on 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

Matt Bomer is paying tribute to his late White Collar co-star Willie Garson on the one-year anniversary of the actor’s death. TV Stars We Lost in 2022

“I miss this guy — a lot,” Bomer wrote on Instagram Wednesday, beneath a collection of photos of the pair. “Love you always Willie.”

Garson, who was arguably best known as Carrie’s BFF Stanford on Sex and the City and its subsequent spinoff And Just Like That… , died on Sept. 21, 2021 at age 57, reportedly after a battle with cancer.

In a lengthy Instagram post immediately following news of Garson’s death, Bomer wrote, “Willie, I don’t understand. And it’s not fair. This past year, you taught me so much about courage and resilience and love. I still haven’t wrapped my head around a world without you in it — where I can’t call you when I need to laugh, or be inspired. The last thing you did when we said goodbye was pull down your mask (I hate covid), smile, and wink at me. I know that it wasn’t reflective of the pain you were going through, but it was indicative of everything you were and are to me: someone who lifted me up, who made me better, and who always, always made me smile. This also reminded me how strong our White Collar family is. We were all there for Willie, and for each other.

“I love you forever Willie Garson,” Bomer concluded at the time. “You live on in our hearts and minds always. And your White Collar family is always here for Nathen. Save a place for me, because you know I want to be at your table up there.”

On White Collar, Garson and Bomer played con artists and friends, Mozzie and Neal. They appeared in all six seasons of the USA Network caper. The series finale aired in 2014.