Criminal Minds Revival Gets November Release Date on Paramount+

And just like that, Criminal Minds fans have something very specific to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Criminal Minds Revival: See the First Photos

Paramount+’s revival of the long-running procedural, dubbed Criminal Minds: Evolution, is set to premiere the first half of its 10-episode season on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — when it will release the first two episodes.

New episodes will release weekly every Thursday through Dec. 15, at which time the series will take a holiday break. The season will then resume on Thursday, Jan. 12, leading to a Feb. 9 finale.

Criminal Minds‘ quasi-Season 16 finds the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers going up against “their greatest threat yet,” an UnSub who spent the pandemic cultivating a network of other serial killers. Now, with the world opening back up, the UnSub’s network goes operational, and the BAU team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

The BAU team in question is comprised of veteran cast members Paget Brewster (as Prentiss), Joe Mantegna (Rossi), A.J. Cook (JJ), Kirsten Vangsness (Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Tara) and Adam Rodriguez (Luke). As previously reported, neither OG cast member Matthew Gray Gubler nor Season 10 addition Daniel Henney will be reprising their roles, as Spencer and Matt respectively.

Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford, meanwhile, will play the aforementioned season-long baddie, Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death.

