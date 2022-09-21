Might Aaron Judge Make AL Home Run History on... Apple TV+?

A newcomer to the sportscasting space might be tasked with chronicling a bit of Major League Baseball history.

Now that Aaron Judge has slugged home run No. 60 for the season, the New York Yankees outfielder is just one dinger away from matching Roger Maris’ all-time American League record, and two away from breaking it.

And if The Judge fails to go yard two more times by Thursday night, Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball, which is winding down its inaugural season, will be presented with the opportunity to deliver that milestone moment.

Judge, after hitting HR No. 60 on Tuesday evening, is now on pace for 66 homers with 15 regular-season games left. The Yankees’ Wednesday-night home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates will air on YES (or MLB Network for those out-of-market), while Fox has broadcasting dibs on Thursday night’s start of the Bombers’ latest series against the Boston Red Sox, taking place at Yankee Stadium.

Apple TV+ is then on deck to stream Friday night’s game against Boston, meaning it may fall on the sportscasting team of Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence and Katie Nolan to cover AL history-in-the-making.

The New York Post reports that MLB has no plans to move Friday’s game to a different outlet.

And if Judge hasn’t sent No. 62 over the wall by then? YES/MLB Network and ESPN will air the final two games in the Yankees/Red Sox series, on Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Judge’s longest “dry spell” between HRs this season is nine games, a source (my best friend/fellow Yankees fan/fellow SU alum Rod) tells me.

Only five players in MLB history have hit 60 home runs in a season, the mark Judge reached Tuesday night: Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire (twice), and Sammy Sosa (thrice) during what is regarded as “The Steroid Era,” and Maris and Babe Ruth outside of that asterisked stretch.

When do YOU think Judge will belt Nos. 61 and 62?