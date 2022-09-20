TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More

The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic father of Kevin Zegers’ Brendon, who shares a “complicated” dynamic with his dad. Plus, Eric Roberts (Suits) will play a father with a dark secret, while Deniz Akdeniz (The Flight Attendent) will portray Laura’s (Britt Robertson) former Behavioral Science Unit colleague, who “brings a little friendly competition to the unit and opens up a new side of her.”

The Rookie: Feds premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c.

* Loki Season 2 has promoted Eugene Cordero, who plays Time Variance Authority employee “Casey,” to series regular, our sister site Deadline reports.

* ABC late-night series Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is currently in Season 20, has been renewed through Season 23, our sister site Variety reports.

* Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) has joined the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from executive producer/director Steven Soderbergh (The Girlfriend Experience), Variety reports. The six-episode project, also starring Dennis Quaid, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant and Zazie Beetz, “follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.”

* Peacock has given a series order to its first adult animated comedy In the Know, from co-creators Mike Judge (King of the Hill), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley) and Brandon Gardner and executive producer Greg Daniels (The Office). The logline reads, “Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.”

* Marc Blucas (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) will star opposite Candace Cameron Bure in Great American Family’s A Christmas…Present, premiering in November 2022.

* Netflix has released a trailer for its reboot of The Mole, premiering with a three-week event on Friday, Oct. 7:

