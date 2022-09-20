The Midnight Club Swaps Spooky Stories, Summons Ghosts in Trailer for Mike Flanagan's Netflix Horror Series

A terminal cancer diagnosis is actually the least frightening thing that The Midnight Club‘s Ilonka must face in a new trailer for the Netflix horror series.

Based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel — and co-created by The Haunting of Bly Manor vets Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong — The Midnight Club centers on eight ailing teenagers who reside at Brightcliffe Hospice, described in the show as “a place for terminal teenagers to transition on their own terms.” But upon arriving at Brightcliffe and meeting her sick peers, thyroid cancer patient Ilonka (played by #blackAF‘s Iman Benson) is welcomed into the titular club, which meets at midnight to tell sinister stories and look for signs of the supernatural.

“There’s so many stories about this place. Stories about people who thought they were going to die but didn’t,” Ilonka remarks in the trailer. “I don’t care what it costs. If there’s a way to save us, I’d burn the world down.” (Not everyone in the Midnight Club is down with that philosophy, though.)

In addition to the series’ core octet, The Midnight Club‘s cast includes horror movie legend Heather Langenkamp (A Nightmare on Elm Street), plus Zach Gilford and Samantha Sloyan, both of whom appeared in Flanagan’s latest Netflix outing, Midnight Mass.

The Midnight Club‘s 10-episode first season drops Friday, Oct. 7 on the streamer. Watch the full trailer above, then drop a comment with your first impressions!