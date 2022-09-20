The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross Officially Revealed as Season 27 Star

Zach Shallcross is rebounding quickly after his Bachelorette breakup: He’s been named the next star of The Bachelor.

The news was announced Tuesday during The Bachelorette‘s live season finale, which saw Zach’s ex Rachel break up with her final choice Tino and walk off with runner-up Aven. (Read our full finale recap here.) Zach even started his season early, meeting five of his potential women (and totally fumbling their names afterwards), with Brianna earning a first impression rose thanks to votes from viewers at home.

Zach was a contestant on the just-concluded season of The Bachelorette, which saw two women — Rachel and Gabby — look for love among dozens of suitors. Zach and Rachel hit it off quickly, and he made it all the way to her final three, but things went sour during their fantasy suite date, and Zach pulled himself out of the competition in last week’s penultimate episode.

A 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Zach is “an old-fashioned romantic,” according to his official Bachelorette bio. “He loves his mama, his dogs and football but promises he has more love to go around!” Fun fact: His uncle is Seinfeld alum Patrick Warburton, who showed up along with the rest of Zach’s family during his hometown date this season.

Season 27 of The Bachelor, starring Zach, premieres Monday, Jan. 23 at 8/7c on ABC.

What do we think, Bachelor Nation? Is Zach the right choice? Hit the comments to share your reaction to the news.