Stargirl's Brec Bassinger Teases Titans Crossover — See Photo

A well-rumored crossover between DC’s Stargirl and at least one other live-action superhero series looks more and more like the real deal.

On the heels of Reddit reports and such (including the spying of “Blue Valley High School” signage on a Titans set in Toronto), Stargirl/Courtney Whitmore herself, Brec Bassinger, has added much fuel to the crossover fire.

Bassinger on Tuesday afternoon casually dropped onto Twitter a photo of herself with Stargirl creator/EP Geoff Johns, Titans‘ Ryan Potter (who plays Gar/Beast Boy on the HBO Max series) and frequent Arrowverse director Eric Dean Seaton. “Omg, so crazy running into my friends in Toronto,” the actress wrote, tongue firmly in cheek. “Such a crazy coincidence. CrAzy. 🙂”

Omg, so crazy running into my friends in Toronto. Such a crazy coincidence. CrAzy. 🙂 #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/5KJKCY0n9F — Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) September 20, 2022

Reps for both series had yet to comment for TVLine on the nature of the provocative BTS pic — including who all might be appearing on whose show.

Of course, the main question about any such crossover is, “How?” After all, the Arrowverse proper’s “Crisis on Infinite Earth” crossover event closed with the reveal that Oliver Queen-as-Spectre had created a new multiverse in which Stargirl and friends call Earth-2 home, the Titans are on situated on Earth-9, and the Doom Patrol gang live on Earth-21.

Mind you, The CW’s DC’s Stargirl itself has toed this blurry line before, by having Arrowverse vet John Wesley Shipp play its own Jay Garrick aka Golden Age Flash in a Season 2 episode — even though The Flash takes place on Earth-Prime. Similarly, the John Diggle that David Ramsey has played on Superman & Lois, we learned last season, is not the same guy from Arrow but a doppelgänger.

Want scoop on DC’s Stargirl or Titans, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.