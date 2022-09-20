SNL: Miles Teller to Host Premiere; Brendan Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion Also Tapped for Season 48

Fresh off its Emmy win for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, NBC’s Saturday Night Live has announced the first three hosts of Season 48.

NBC on Tuesday revealed that Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller will host SNL‘s Oct. 1 premiere, with third-time musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

The following week, on Oct. 8, Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) will serve as master of ceremonies for the first time, while Willow will perform.

Then on Oct. 15, recent She-Hulk guest star Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty as host and musical guest.

As previously reported, SNL is down eight cast members heading into Season 48, following the departures of Aristotle Athari, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor.

Meanwhile, SNL has added four new featured players: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

Returning for Season 48 are repertory players Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang; featured players Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman; and, presumably, Please Don’t Destroy trio Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.

Are you looking forward to a new season of SNL? And which of the first three hosts (and musical guests) are you most excited to see?