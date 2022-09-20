Hellraiser: Sense8's Jamie Clayton Rules as Pinhead in Hulu Movie Trailer

Pinhead is back and as brutally vexing as ever in the new trailer for Hulu’s reimagining of Clive Barker’s Hellraiser.

Directed by David Bruckner (Creepshow’s “The Companion” and “The Man in the Suitcase”) and set to stream Stateside on Hulu starting Friday, Oct. 7, this all-new Hellraiser flick follows a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites– a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

In addition to Sense8′s Jamie Clayton taking over as the iconic Pinhead, the ensemble cast includes Odessa A’zion (Fam, Grand Army), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Jason Liles (Stereoscope), Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing and Kit Clarke (Leonardo), with Goran Visnjic (ER, Timeless) and Hiam Abbass (Succession).

Will you watch Jamie Clayton raise some Hell as Pinhead?