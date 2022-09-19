Ratings: Sunday Night Football Drops Sharply With Packers/Bears

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s Sunday Night Football is currently reporting 15 million total viewers and a 4.2 demo rating for the Packers’ 27-10 win over the Bears, down sharply from last week’s early numbers for Bucs/Cowboys. The Fall TV Calendar!

Per CBS and pending adjustment due to late starts, 60 Minutes is looking at its best audience since March 20 (8.9 million), while Big Brother is eyeing a season high (4.2 mil).

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (3.6 mil/0.4) slipped to season lows, $100,000 Pyramid (3 mil/0.3) tied season lows, and The Final Straw (1.4 mil/0.2) hit and matched series lows.

NEXT SUNDAY: The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and The Rookie return; Celebrity Jeopardy premieres on ABC; and Big Brother airs its two-hour finale.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.