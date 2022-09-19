SNL: Chris Redd Leaving After 5 Seasons in Latest Cast Exit

It’s almost easier to tell you who isn’t leaving Saturday Night Live at this point than who is.

Chris Redd is the latest cast member to say goodbye to NBC’s late-night sketch comedy institution, exiting the show after five seasons, TVLine has learned.

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” Redd said in a statement. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

After joining the SNL cast as a featured player in 2017, Redd was promoted to full repertory status in 2019, with memorable impressions of Kanye West and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Redd is the eighth cast member confirmed to leave SNL since May, following veteran repertory players Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney and Melissa Villaseñor, along with first-year featured player Aristotle Athari.

The upcoming Season 48 — premiering Oct. 1 — will still feature returning cast members Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang, as well as featured players Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman. SNL also added four new featured players earlier this month. Plus, the Please Don’t Destroy trio (Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy), who contributed digital shorts last season, are expected to be back.

Will you miss seeing Redd on SNL? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the latest departure.