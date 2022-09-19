She-Hulk Director on Episode 5's 'Missing' Bonus Scene, What Was Left on Cutting Room Floor

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s latest episode had a mid-credits teaser… and yet didn’t.

Meaning, after Episode 5 ended, there was no live-action tag nor outtakes — though among the the courtroom sketch artist-style illustrations that serve as a backdrop for the end credits, we got to “see” Nikki accompany Pug on his hunt for coveted Iron Man Three sneakers.

Spied among the wall of drip on display, it was easy to spot footwear inspired by the costumes of Black Panther, Captain Marvel, the X-Men’s Cyclops, Deadpool, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four’s The Thing — among others.

TVLine asked Anu Valia, the director of Episodes 5, 6 and 7, if there ever was a plan to actually film Pug (played by Josh Segarra) and Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) on this fun outing, and it got scrapped for any reason. “Of them shopping? No. No,” she answered. “That was just a fun [callback]” to the exchange of favors the colleagues had made earlier in the episode.

Valia then echoed what head writer/EP Jessica Gao previously told us, that “not every episode” gets a proper mid-credits scene.

As for the curious choosing of superheroes to be evoked by the sneakers on display — including, as noted, some from franchises (X-Men, Fantastic Four) yet to be fully revived by Marvel — Valia explained, “I can’t speak to that,” because “all those Easter eggs in that drawing, a lot of other minds has input there, and I did not. So I can’t really speak to that.”

Since Episode 5 was largely a standard sitcom, TVLine asked Valia if either or both of the other episodes she directed are more action-packed. “You’ll have to see,” she hedged. “They’re all very different… I feel like the upcoming episodes are very fun. I hope people get a kick out of them.”

Speaking to some of what made Episode 5 distinct, Valia noted that “going on a little adventure” with Nikki and Pug to visit the “drip broker” “was very fun, to see the two of them together.

“Ginger Gonzaga and Josh Segarra have such wonderful chemistry,” the director raved. “There’s a lot of stuff that’s on the cutting room floor, a lot of stuff didn’t make it in. They were very fun to work with.”

Valia also had high praise for how Griffin Matthews (The Flight Attendant) went “all in” with his debut as Luke Jacobson, fashion designer to the superpowered stars.

“What he brings to Luke Jacobson is incredible,” Valia said. “It’s also so to fun to introduce these characters and do right by them.”

