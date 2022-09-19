Sarah Paulson to Play Gwen Shamblin in HBO Max's The Way Down

Sarah Paulson is wigging out again. 20 Great True Crime Docs to Stream Right Now

The Emmy winner is set to star as late cult-like figure Gwen Shamblin Lara in HBO Max’s in-the-works scripted adaptation of its hit docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, TVLine has confirmed.

The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin explores the practices of the controversial, Tennessee-based Remnant Fellowship Church and the legacy of its flamboyant leader, Gwen Shamblin Lara. Both Lara and the church have fielded accusations of emotional, psychological and physical abuse, as well as exploitation and “cult-like” practices.

The five-part documentary launched in 2021 on HBO Max.

Michelle Dean (The Act) will serve as showrunner on the scripted iteration.

Paulson recently portrayed another big-haired personality, Linda Tripp, in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

