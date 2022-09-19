Kelly Clarkson Reunites With Original American Idol Judges — See Photo

Some very important people wait a lifetime for a moment like this.

Inaugural American Idol champ Kelly Clarkson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, and among the guests at the ceremony were original judges Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul.

Cowell, who spoke at the event, said the singer-turned-talk show host was responsible for Idol‘s longevity, not to mention his career.

“I remember that moment when your name was called… I was honestly thinking to myself, ‘Thanks to you, we may have another season,'” he recalled. “I can honestly say, ‘Thanks to you, I’m here today.'”

Earlier this month, Clarkson marked the platinum anniversary of her Idol triumph on Instagram, writing, “Twenty years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life. That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days. The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me.

“We only get so many trips around the sun,” she continued, “and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost. Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all.”