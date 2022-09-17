Step Up Season 3: Christina Milian Carries the Torch of a Dance Empire in New Trailer — Plus, Get Premiere Date

Step Up is stepping back inside the halls of High Water, and this time, the drama — and dance moves — will be hotter than ever before.

The franchise’s third season (which premieres Sunday, Oct. 16 at 10/9c on Starz) will continue unraveling the betrayals, romances and rivalries of High Water, the cutthroat and highly sought-after performing arts school that serves as an incubator for new talent. “As the label’s roster grows, High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) faces murder charges, financial ruin and powerful political enemies,” reads the official description. “His partner in business and in love, Collette Jones (now played by Christina Milian), struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour and stepping out of her role as the woman behind the empire all while carrying a secret that threatens to ruin it all.”

The collective of talented young artists is a mix of new and old faces which includes Rigo (Terrence Green), Poppy (Kendra Willis), Tal (Keiynan Lonsdale), Davis (Carlito Olivero), Odalie (Jade Chynoweth) and mysterious newcomer Angel (Rebbi Rosie). Perhaps the biggest lesson they’ll learn of all: Living your dream has a price.

Season 3 also stars Faizon Love (Elf), Eric Graise (Locke & Key), Terayle Hill (Cobra Kai), Enrique Murciano (Bloodline) and Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica).

As previously reported, Milian is replacing Naya Rivera, who tragically died in July 2020 following a drowning accident at California’s Lake Piru. “I know I have massive shoes to fill. Naya was incredible,” said Milian in a statement last year. “I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends and fans with a great performance.”

